Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $68.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $62.79 and a 1-year high of $77.78.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

