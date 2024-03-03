Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 547,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after buying an additional 17,911,476 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after buying an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

