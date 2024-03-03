Wedbush Increases Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target to $51.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

XENE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,350,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,420 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,007,000 after buying an additional 766,666 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,339,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,728,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,032,000 after buying an additional 677,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

