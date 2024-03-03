Wells Fargo & Company Lowers DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $41.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.37% from the company’s previous close.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.94.

View Our Latest Report on DV

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DoubleVerify stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. Equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,977 shares of company stock valued at $785,313. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.