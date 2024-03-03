William Blair Comments on The TJX Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

Get TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for TJX Companies in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair analyst D. Carden anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.01.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

