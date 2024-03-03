WNS (NYSE:WNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.43% from the company’s current price.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WNS

WNS Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of WNS stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. WNS has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.74.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WNS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 490.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.