Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $236.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.72 and its 200 day moving average is $270.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

