Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE AXTA opened at $32.48 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,208,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,403,000 after acquiring an additional 322,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,470,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,723 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,872 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

