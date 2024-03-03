Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Ball (NYSE:BALL)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BALL. UBS Group started coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Ball Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.99. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ball by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

