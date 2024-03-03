Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCK

Crown Stock Down 0.4 %

Crown stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. Crown has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crown will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Crown by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.