Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.27. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.