Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ESI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ESI

Element Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ESI opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $24.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.43 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $152,632.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,852,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Element Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $152,632.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,852,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.