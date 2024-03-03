WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Cut to $1.50

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $8.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 55.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $3.38 on Friday. WW International has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of WW International by 7,694.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,295 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the second quarter worth $10,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WW International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 87,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WW International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of WW International by 807.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 416,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 370,346 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

