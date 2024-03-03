Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Gap Down to $105.20

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $105.20, but opened at $103.00. Wynn Resorts shares last traded at $100.80, with a volume of 581,434 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.31.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $671,938.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 82.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,860 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $82,150,000 after acquiring an additional 351,537 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 249,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $26,719,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 394.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,171 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,626 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

