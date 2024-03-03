X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 117,541 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 375% from the previous session’s volume of 24,748 shares.The stock last traded at $47.70 and had previously closed at $47.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 1,771.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 103,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter.

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

