Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.78% from the stock’s current price.

Get Xometry alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xometry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XMTR

Xometry Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Xometry

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $18.00 on Friday. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $32,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,770 shares in the company, valued at $348,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $154,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,153.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $32,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,770 shares in the company, valued at $348,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,044 shares of company stock worth $755,064. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Xometry by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Xometry by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.