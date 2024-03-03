Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.56% from the company’s previous close.

Get Xometry alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XMTR. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Xometry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XMTR

Xometry Trading Down 8.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.76. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74.

In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $32,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $32,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,044 shares of company stock valued at $755,064. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.