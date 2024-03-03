Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) PT Lowered to $14.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.36% from the stock’s current price.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

XPOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 39.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $666.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.93. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Xponential Fitness

In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $177,756.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,529.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xponential Fitness news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,080.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $177,756.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,529.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848. Corporate insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $29,776,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,017,000 after buying an additional 1,139,511 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,383,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after buying an additional 946,757 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,389,000 after buying an additional 248,593 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.