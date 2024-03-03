Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zscaler from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.03.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $219.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.99 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.32.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,426,000 after purchasing an additional 206,908 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after buying an additional 242,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,450,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,295,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,918,000 after buying an additional 65,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

