Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $255.00

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $268.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.03.

Zscaler Trading Down 9.4 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $219.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of -188.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.32.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $1,402,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,231 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,652,936.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Zscaler by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

