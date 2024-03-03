Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $265.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. Susquehanna started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.03.

Zscaler Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $219.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.32.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total transaction of $1,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,449.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,426,000 after buying an additional 206,908 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after buying an additional 242,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,450,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,295,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,918,000 after buying an additional 65,451 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

