Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $290.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.03.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $219.23 on Friday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.87 and a 200-day moving average of $193.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at $81,733,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $19,342,443 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2,324.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after buying an additional 1,138,138 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 20,415.2% in the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,069,000 after buying an additional 1,020,760 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $217,683,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $127,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

