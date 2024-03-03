Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $270.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.16% from the stock’s previous close.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.03.

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $219.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.99 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,443.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,702,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $174,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

