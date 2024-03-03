Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) PT Raised to $21.00 at HC Wainwright

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.73% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. Zynex has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.53 million. Zynex had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Zynex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zynex by 13.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 64,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Zynex by 17.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 14.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 28,415 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynex during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zynex by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 27,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

