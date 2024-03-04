1,025 Shares in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $942,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $263.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.75 and a 200 day moving average of $207.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWAV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,620.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,620.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.36, for a total value of $1,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,813.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,695 shares of company stock valued at $28,002,380 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Shockwave Medical

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

