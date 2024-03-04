103,802 Shares in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 103,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.27% of Amplify Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMPY opened at $6.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $239.29 million, a P/E ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Amplify Energy Corp. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $10.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Amplify Energy in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

