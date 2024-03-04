12,405 Shares in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $16.54 on Monday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.72 and a quick ratio of 17.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $89,544.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,888.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $89,544.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,888.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,526.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,044.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

