19,364 Shares in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $6,151,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACLX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Arcellx to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at $901,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,037 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx stock opened at $66.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.02. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $70.05.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

