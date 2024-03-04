3,929 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,108 shares of company stock worth $1,542,481 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $55.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DINO. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

