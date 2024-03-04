4,584 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $149.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.76. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $174.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

