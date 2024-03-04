71,702 Shares in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Suzano by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Suzano by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Suzano by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Suzano by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Suzano by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suzano Stock Performance

NYSE SUZ opened at $11.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. Suzano S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

Suzano Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

