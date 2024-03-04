ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ABM. Truist Financial raised their target price on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABM

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $41.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $288,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $2,010,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,310,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 268,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 178.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 255,471 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.