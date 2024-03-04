Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair analyst P. Blee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AAP. UBS Group decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE AAP opened at $69.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $140.26.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $1,223,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 36,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,637,000 after acquiring an additional 107,540 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at $73,882,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 193.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.