Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the mining company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $49.62 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,264,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,127 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,562,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $963,320,000 after purchasing an additional 338,264 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,794,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $626,981,000 after purchasing an additional 152,166 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,348 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

