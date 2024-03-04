Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Up 16.8% in February

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,300 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the January 31st total of 728,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,513.0 days.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of ALFVF stock opened at $37.27 on Monday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.