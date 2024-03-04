Algert Global LLC Acquires New Shares in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRM. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRM opened at $6.24 on Monday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $981.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Perimeter Solutions had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 20.95%. Analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.