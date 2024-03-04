Algert Global LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Hibbett in the third quarter worth about $371,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hibbett by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hibbett by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $82.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $965.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.77. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.96.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

