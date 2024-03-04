Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth about $3,728,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 49,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Shares of CLW opened at $38.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $634.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.50. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

