Algert Global LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.09% of City Office REIT worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1,557.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 736.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Price Performance

City Office REIT stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $181.88 million, a P/E ratio of -18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.83. City Office REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $8.70.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.47 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CIO

About City Office REIT

(Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.