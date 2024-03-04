Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Update

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ALIZY opened at $27.22 on Monday. Allianz has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

