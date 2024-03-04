ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Short Interest Down 7.6% in February

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,072,600 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 4,407,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ALPKF opened at $0.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. ALPEK has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico and internationally. It operates in two segments, Polyester, and Plastic and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid (PTA), an organic compound that is the main raw material for PET; polyethylene terephthalate (PET); and recycled PET for beverage bottles, food containers, consumer good packaging, new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet applications; and polyester fibers, such as staple fiber for use in carpets, home furnishings, and garments; and filament for clothing, automotive interiors, and seatbelts, as well as canvases, conveyor belts, hoses, and other industrial application.

