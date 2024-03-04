ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.61% of ALX Oncology worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 40.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 15.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ALX Oncology

In other news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 50.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALXO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

ALX Oncology stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $748.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.63.

ALX Oncology Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

