Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Baillie Gifford & Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,332,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 463,747 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.8% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.40% of Amazon.com worth $5,254,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,154,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $145,486,000 after purchasing an additional 205,668 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 453,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after acquiring an additional 33,264 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $18,138,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 25.9% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $178.22 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $178.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

