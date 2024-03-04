Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.9% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after buying an additional 3,970,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after buying an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 22,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $3,721,481.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,037,479.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 22,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total transaction of $3,721,481.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,044,182 shares in the company, valued at $345,037,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $178.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $178.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

