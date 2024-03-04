Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Ambarella worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 1,951.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,336,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,815,000 after buying an additional 1,271,251 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ambarella by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,603,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $57.16 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. The company had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $50,217.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $50,217.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,189. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

