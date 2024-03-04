Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Amex Exploration Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AMXEF stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. Amex Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Further Reading

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

