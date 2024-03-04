Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Amex Exploration Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of AMXEF stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. Amex Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
