Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,095,000 after acquiring an additional 138,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,898,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,819,000 after acquiring an additional 655,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,733,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,305,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $107,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $225,303.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,487,265.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,349 shares of company stock worth $3,669,178 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOLD. Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FOLD opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.