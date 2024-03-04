Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $13.29 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,066. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $76,504.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 877,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,289.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,178. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.