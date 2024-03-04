Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Update

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Amundi Price Performance

Shares of AMDUF opened at $70.01 on Monday. Amundi has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $70.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.08.

About Amundi

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

