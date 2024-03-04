Analysts Offer Predictions for Cytokinetics, Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.22) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.47) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.74) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $73.98 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $3,905,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,914,000.

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,569,224 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

